Lalaki patay sa kidlat

Nasawi ang isang lalaki nang makidlatan sa bukid sa Lumban, Laguna, Martes ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Itinakbo pa sa Provincial Hospital ang lalaki, pero idineklarang dead on arrival ng doktor, ayon sa ulat ng Calabarzon regional police. Hindi pinangalanan ang nasawi, pero sinabi sa ulat na ito’y kapatid ng isang Jayson Samonte. Sinabi sa pulisya ni Samonte na naglalakad ang kapatid sa bukid sa Brgy. Maytalang 2 dakong alas-2:30, nang tamaan ito ng kidlat. Dinala na ang nasawi sa punerarya para isailalim sa otopsiya.

