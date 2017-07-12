Palasyo natuwa sa suporta ng Pinoy sa martial law sa Mindanao By Wensy Valenzuela Bandera Intern

IKINATUWA ng Palasyo ang resulta ng survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) matapos lumabas na mayorya ng Pinoy ang sumusuporta sa pagdedeklara ng martial law ni Pangulong Duterte sa Mindanao.

“The positive public response indicates that they believe the factual and legal basis of the proclamation of martial law for Mindanao; which includes the Maute Group’s attempt to remove allegiance from the government and to deprive the Chief Executive of his powers to enforce the laws and maintain public order and safety,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Base sa SWS survey, 57 porsiyento ng mga Pilipino ang pabor sa deklarasyon ng batas militar.

Idineklara ang martial law noong Mayo 23, 2017 matapos naman ang paglusob ng teroristang Maute sa Marawi City.

