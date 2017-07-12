Bonggang gown hindi bawal sa SONA pero… By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi bawal na maging bongga ang kasuotan sa ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Duterte sa Hulyo 24. Pero magiging kakaiba umano ang mga naka-bongga para sa pagdiriwang dahil ang karamihan ay simple lamang ang isusuot. Sa press briefing kahapon, sinabi ni House Secretary General Cesar Pareja na tama na ang pagsusuot ng Filipiniana sa mga babae at barong sa mga mga kalalakihan. Papayagan din nila ang business wear. “Hindi naman ipinagbabawal (ang long gown). Sinasabihan lang na, dini-discourage kasi siyempre, ang naging official statement is , Filipiniana dress, office attire, business attire. Nasa sa kanila na yun kung gusto nilang magsuot ng long gown, hindi naman babawalan pero magmumukha lang silang kakaiba dun sa karamihan,” ani Pareja. Noong nakaraang taon ay konti lamang ang mga nagsuot ng mga designer ong gown hindi tulad ng mga naunang SONA. “Sana makisama na lang sa the rest of the guest,” dagdag pa ni Pareja. Hindi naman umano aalisin ang red carpet kung saan rumarampa ang mga makikinig sa SONA. Sa umaga bago ang SONA, bubuksan ang second regular session ng 17th Congress. “Ang sabi nga ni Speaker it is a working day kaya siyempre iyung isusuot nila presentable. It could be Filipiniana dress, maiwasan lang ang long gown. Dapat business attire at kung business formal, it’s barong or business suit sa members and guests,” saad ng lider ng Kamara. “Even if it is a working day, there is a special occasion din naman so we include red carpet to give due importance to the guests.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.