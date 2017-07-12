Airstrikes muling itinuloy sa Marawi Inquirer

NAGPATULOY ang airstrike ng militar sa Marawi City matapos naman itong itigil dahil sa sama ng panahon kagabi.

Naghulog ang ang Philippine Air Force FA-50 planes ng apat na 500 pounds na bomba patungo sa kinaroonan ng mga miyembro ng teroristang Maute at Abu Sayyaf ganap na alas-8 kaninang umaga.

Sinabi ni Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesperson ng Joint Task Force Marawi, na target ng airstrike ang tinatayang 80 miyembro ng Maute na nananatili sa loob ng Marawi City.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte na kailangan pa ng karagdagang 15 araw para matapos ang bakbakan sa Marawi.

Sa Linamon, Lanao del Norte, hiniling ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa mga opisyal sa walong barangay na tiyakin na hindi makakapasok at makakapaghikayat ang mga terorista.

“We have to defend our municipality,” sabi ni Linamon Mayor Randy Macapil.

Samantala, sinabi ni Armed Forces Public Affairs chief, Col. Edgard Arevalo na umabot na sa 90 ang napapatay na militar sa ika-51 araw ng bakbakan.

