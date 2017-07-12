P137M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto sa Biyernes By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P137 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito sa Biyernes. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa P132.3 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola Martes ng gabi. Lumabas sa huling bola ang winning number combination na 52-29-28-05-33-41. Umabot sa P17.8 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P178,800 ang limang mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P2,500 naman ang napanalunan ng 286 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero. Balik naman ang P20 taya ng 8,053 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

