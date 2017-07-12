Jolina, Mark isisingit ang paggawa ng baby sa pagbabakasyon sa Canada By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NAKASABAY namin si Jolina Magdangal sa ABS-CBN lobby last Sunday after our “Chismax” program sa DZMM. Ibinalita nito sa amin ng partner kong si Gretchen Fullido ang pagpunta nila sa Canada for some series of shows at pagbabakasyon na rin. Then, we got reports hours after na nasangkot ito, kasama ang asawa sa isang car accident dahil binangga ng isang van ang kanilang sasakyan papuntang airport. Good thing na hindi naman sila masyadong nasaktan sa aksidente, lalo pa’t kasama pa nila ang kanilang anak na si Pele. Siguro naman ay tutuloy pa rin abroad ang mag-anak lalo pa’t kilala nating trouper si Jolens na pabakla pa ngang sumagot sa amin ni Grets na “malay natin, maisingit,” bilang tugon sa tanong namin kung kailan nila planong sundan ang nag-iisang anak nila.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.