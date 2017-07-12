Tony Labrusca umalma sa pambu-bully ng KathNiel fans

TONY Labrusca, the third wheel in the loveteam of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in La Luna Sangre was MIFFED when KathNiel fans bashed him on social media.
“I’m completely appalled by the amount of cyberbullying going on these days. Being a third party to the KathNiel love team I know and accept that there will be bashing.
“However, I do not condone it. Especially when Kathryn and Daniel are ANTIcyberbullying ADVOCATES. How can kathniel fans say ‘kathniel or die’ and ‘respeto naman po’ when they don’t even understand nor RESPECT what they’re favourite loveteam stand for?
“The amount of hate has got to stop and it starts with me right here right now. Time to spread awareness to the very real and sometimes very dangerous effects of Cyberbullying.”
‘Yan ang sentiment ni Tony sa social media.
