Ali Khatibi: Napakabuting asawa at nanay ni Cristine!

BINIBIGYAN ng tips at advice ni Cristine Reyes ang kanyang hunk husband na si Ali Khatibi. Kasama si Ali sa bagong action movie ng Viva Films na “Double Barrel” starring AJ Muhlach and Phoebe Walker. “I’m very proud of him kasi he’s super shy talaga, pero he’s trying his best and he’s enjoying it. Oo naman, nag-uusap kami at tinatanong din niya ako about acting, mga tips din. Sine-share ko rin sa kanya yung mga natutunan ko,” sabi pa ni Cristine. Ipinagmalaki naman ni Ali sa ilang members ng press sa nakaraang presscon ng “Double Barrel” na bilib na bilib siya kay Cristine bilang wife, “Napakabuting asawa at mommy ni Cristine, wala akong masabi, sobrang hands-on niya sa pamilya niya.”

