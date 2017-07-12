Kris wala nang paki sa haters, muling naghubad sa Palawan By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAKAPUSLIT si Kris Bernal sa taping ng Impostora kaya nakalipad siya patungong Palawan nitong nakaraang weekend. Siyempre, sinamantala ng Kapuso actress ang sandaling bakasyon niyang ‘yon para magtampisaw sa dagat! Nagbuyangyang muli siya ng kanyang alindog sa two-piece bikini niyang suot, huh! Kumbaga, nandoon na ang confidence kay Kris upang magpakaseksi kahit na nga sige pa rin ang banat sa kanya ng mga basher. After all, winner naman sa ratings ang pagsisimula ng Impostora lalo na’t malapit na silang mag-upakan ng impostora niya!

