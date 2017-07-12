EB Bae Miggy napikon sa pa-basketball ng barangay, muntink nang manapak ng referee By Jun Nardo Bandera

NASANGKOT sa away dahil sa basketball ang EB Bae na si Miggy Tolentino. Ayon sa report ng GMA News, sinugod umano ni Miggy ang referee na si Tonton Fajardo dahil sa pagtawag nito ng foul sa isa niyang ka-team. Larong barangay lang ‘yon pero hindi raw napigilan ng isa sa cast ng daytime series na Trops ang sarili nang uminit ang kanyang ulo. Walang naging pahayag si Miggy tungkol sa kinasangkutang gulo. Balitang dalawang beses nang sinubukang ayusin ang gusot ng magkabilang kampo sa kanilang barangay pero hindi raw nakapunta si Miggy dahil may taping. Ngayong Huwebes, naka-schedule uling magharap si Miggy at ang referee. Sa tweet niya nu’ng Lunes nang gabi, heto ang saad niya, “Huwag po muna kayo maghusga.” “Kilala ako ng mga tao na malapit saken. Wait naten side ko. Godbless guys,” tweet pa ni Miggy.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.