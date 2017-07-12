Awra gaganap na superhero sa ‘Amazing Ving’ By Ervin Santiago Bandera

BIDANG-BIDA na si Awra Briguela sa kanyang sariling fantasy show. Yes, gaganap siyang superhero sa bagong season ng Wansapanataym. Ito ang papalit sa “Annika Pintasera” ni Julia Montes na nagtapos na last week. Siyempre, proud na proud ang kanyang tatay-tatayan na si Coco Martin na kasama pa rin niya sa nangungunang primetime serye sa bansa na FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ibinahagi ni Coco sa madlang pipol ang nasabing good news: “Pakaabangan ang pinaka bagong SUPERHERO ng ating Bayan…lilipad na!!! THE AMAZING VING every Sunday 8pm sabay sabay po tayo manood mga kapamilya. Congrats Baby ko!!!” Tugon naman ni Awra, “Maraming salamat po kuya @mr.cocomartin sa pagiging supportive kuya at tatay pa.” Makakasama rin sa Wansapanataym Presents Amazing Ving sina Roderick Paulate at Carmi Martin.

