Damage ng lindol lampas P200-M na; schools napuruhan By John Roson

Mahigit P200 milyon na ang naitatalang halaga ng pinsala dahil sa malakas na lindol na yumanig sa Leyte noong nakaraang linggo, ayon sa mga awtoridad Martes. Malaking bahagi ng halaga ay naitala sa mga paaralang napinsala ng pagyanig, batay sa ulat na nilabas ng Office of Civil Defense 8 (Eastern Visayas). Kabuuang P149.86 milyon ang naitalang halaga ng pinsala sa 28 paaralan sa Ormoc City at 12 paaralan sa iba pang bahagi ng Leyte. Umabot sa 172 classroom ang nagtamo ng bitak at iba pang pinsala, at marami sa mga ito ang kailangan nang palitan, ayon sa ulat. Nakapagtala naman ng P60.98 milyon halaga ng pinsala sa mga kalsada’t tulay, ayon sa OCD 8. Sa hiwalay na ulat kahapon, sinabi ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council na nakapagtala ito ng P700,000 halaga ng pinsala sa national buildings at P650,000 sa mga ospital. Di pa kasama sa kuwenta ang pinsalang dulot ng lindol sa 1,136 bahay sa Ormoc City at bayan ng Kananga. Dahil sa mga napinsalang bahay, 4,820 residente ng Kananga ang nakikisilong sa evacuation centers, habang 400 residente ng Ormoc ang nag-tolda sa labas ng kanilang tahanan, ayon sa OCD 8. Nananatili pa sa dalawa ang bilang ng nasawi dahil sa lindol, habang di bababa sa 351 na ang naitatalang nasugatan.

