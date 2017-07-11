Padre de pamilya suspek sa masaker? Inquirer

ISINAMA na sa listahan ng mga person of interest kaugnay sa masaker sa limang miyembro ng pamilya sa San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan noong Hunyo 27, ang padre de pamilya na si Dexter Carlos Sr. Ayon kay Supt. Fitz Macariola, hepe ng San Jose del Monte police, bahagi ito ng standard operating procedure dahil si Carlos ang unang dumating sa pinangyarihan ng krimen.

Tumawag ng pulis si Carlos matapos madiskubre ang katawan ng kanyang mga anak, misis at biyenang babae sa kanilang bahay sa North Ridge Royale Subdivision.

Samantala, nagsasagawa na ng hiwalay na imbestigasyon ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) hinggil sa insidente.

Nauna nang nangako ng hustisya si Pangulong Duterte kay Carlos nang bumisita ito sa burol.

Tiniyak naman ni Macariola ang kaligtasan ng pangunahing suspek na si Carmelino Ibañez sa city jail.

Bunsod ito ng sunod-sunod na pagpatay sa tatlong persons of interest sa masaker. Dalawa sa mga napatay, sina Anthony Rose Garcia at Rolando Pacinos, ay itinuro ni Ibanez.

