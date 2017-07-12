Kampo ni Vhong rumesbak sa ‘Deniece rape case’ Bandera

MUKHANG dedma lang si Vhong Navarro sa ikatlong rape complaint laban sa kanya ni Deniece Cornejo. Ito’y matapos ngang kumalat ang Facebook post ng journalist na si Tony Calvento tungkol sa pagsasampa muli ni Deniece ng rape complaint sa Department of Justice laban kay Vhong. “THIS COMING WEEK VHONG NAVARRO WILL BE ARRESTED!” ang nakakagulat na FB post ni Tony Calvento. Ipinost din nito ang kopya ng complaint-affidavit ni Deniece kung saan idinetalye ng dalaga kung paano diumano siya ginahasa ni Vhong noong gabi ng Jan. 17, 2014. Ito ay konektado pa rin sa kasong pambubugbog at pananakot kay Vhong ng grupo ni Deniece at ng kaibigan nitong businessman na si Cedric Lee noong Jan. 22, 2014. Sa affidavit ni Deniece, sinabi nitong ginahasa raw siya ng TV host-comedian matapos siyang painumin ng dala nitong alak. Nahilo at nanghina raw siya kaya hindi na siya nakalaban. Tatlong araw daw matapos ang insidente, nagkaroon siya ng vaginal infection na nakuha raw niya kay Vhong. Sa report naman ng PEP.ph sinabi ng legal counsel ni Vhong na si Atty. Alma Mallonga na, “We have not received any resolution recommending the filing of charges against Vhong. I can confirm, however, that the complaint filed by Deniece for rape almost 2 years ago —the THIRD one she has filed against Vhong—has not yet been resolved by the DOJ but that a resolution is forthcoming.” Bukas ang pahinang ito sa panig ng lahat ng taong sangkot sa kaso.

