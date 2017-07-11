PH naghahanda sa FIBA Asia Women’s

PUSPUSAN na ang paghahanda ng pambasang koponan na lalahok sa 2017 FIBA Asia Women’s Cup na itinakda sa Hulyo 23-29 sa Bangalore, India. Kabilang ang Pinas sa Group B ng Division A kasama ng Japan, Australia at South Korea.

Nasa Group A naman ang China, North Korea, Chinese Taipe at New Zealand.

Sa torneyong ito, naagaw ng Pilipinas ang puwesto ng Thailand na bumagsak naman sa Divison B. Ang top four teams sa pagtatapos ng FIBA Asia Women’s Cup ay makapaglalaro sa 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup sa Spain.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.