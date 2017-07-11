WBO: Walang duda si Horn ang nanalo, hindi si Pacquiao

MALINAW na si Australian fighter Jeff Horn ang nanaig sa welterweight title fight kontra kay Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao sa ‘Battle of Brisbane’ noong Hulyo 2.

Ito ang kinumpirma ng World Boxing Organization Martes matapos ang masinsinang scoring review sa laban kasunod ng kontrobersyal na unanimous decision na pumabor kay Horn, na nauwi sa pag-apela ni Pacquiao at ng Games and Amusement Board.

Limang independent judges ang inatasang panoorin muli ang laban nang walang audio at alamin kung sino ang nanalo sa bawat round gamit ang average scale base sa 60, 80, at 100 percent kung saan tatlo sa kanila ang dapat na magkasundo kung sino ang nagwagi.

Ang katulad na pamamaraan ay ginamit na rin upang irebyu ang mga nakalipas na WBO title matches.

“Upon the analysis, the findings stated that Pacquiao won the 3rd, the 8th and 9th by 100 percent; the 5th round was won by 80 percent; and the 11th round by 60 percent,” pahayag ng WBO.

“Horn won the 1st, 6th and 12th rounds by 100 percent; rounds 2, 4, and 7 by 80 percent; and then, the 10th round by 60 percent.

“From the results, it can be established that Pacquiao won five rounds while Horn won seven rounds. Based on this analysis, Jeff Horn was the winner of the bout,” pahayag ng WBO.