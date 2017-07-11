20% discount ng PWD at senior sa pagbili ng airline ticket online ipatutupad na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Mabibigyan na rin ng 20 porsyentong discount ang mga senior citizen at persons with disabilities sa binili nilang tiket online o website ng mga airline companies. Mabibigyan na rin ng 20 porsyentong discount ang mga senior citizen at persons with disabilities sa binili nilang tiket online o website ng mga airline companies. Ayon kay Atty. Wirlou Samodio, hepe ng Civil Aeronautics Board legal division, magbibigay na ang discount ang mga airline companies. “Meron na ho tayong position na i-adjust na ng mga airline companies ang kanilang system para ma-accommodate ang 20 percent discount sa online transaction,” ani Samodio sa pagdinig ng House committee on transportation. Walang discount na ibinibigay sa mga online purchase ng airline ticket sa kasalukuyan. Sa pagdinig sinabi ni Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento na nalaman niya na mayroong partnership ang CAB at PWD groups para makakuha ng discount ang mga ito. Pinaplantsa na umano ng CAB ang guidelines nito para maipatupad na. Nabatid na kailangang ipakita ng senior citizen ang kanyang ID sa checking counter upang makumpirma na kuwalipikado ito sa discount. Sinabi naman ni Bulacan Rep. Apol Pancho na dapat ay tignan din ng CAB ang naging ginagawang pagbabawal ng mga airline companies na ilipat sa ibang pangalan ang kanilang ticket na nabili ng promo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.