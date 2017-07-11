Lorenzana pumalag sa ulat na 2K sibilyan ang nasawi sa Marawi

PUMALAG si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa ulat na 2,000 sibilyan na ang napapatay sa patuloy na bakbakan sa Marawi City.

“These are unverified reports. Operations are still ongoing and the proper authorities are still assessing, consolidating, and verifying data from Marawi City,” sabi ni Lorenzana.

Ito’y matapos namang lumabas sa isang pahayagan na 2,000 residente ang namamatay matapos ang paglusob ng teroristang Maute sa Marawi City.

“Such information is not only detrimental to our ongoing operations. It also hurts our economy and our international image as a nation,” ayon pa kay Lorenzana.