4 drug suspect patay, 1 dakip sa buy-bust sa Bulacan By John Roson Bandera

Apat na drug suspect ang napatay at isa pa ang naaresto sa buy-bust operastion sa Malolos City, Bulacan, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Napatay sina Ronald Gaben alyas “Tonton,” Angelito Dela Cruz alyas “Toto,” Rodolfo Roberto alyas “Dolfo,” at Pacquito Bernardo, sabi ni Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, direktor ng Bulacan provincial police. Naaresto naman si Rodolfo Leoncio, 41, residente at tanod ng Brgy. Caniogan. Isinagawa ng mga tauhan ng Malolos City Police ang operasyon sa compound ni Gaben sa Kabihasnan st., Brgy. Caniogan, dakong alas-3:45. Pawang mga nakalista bilang pusher at user ang mga suspek sa barangay watch list, pero pangunahing target ng operasyon si Gaben. Nagpanggap na buyer ang isang pulis at nakabili ng isang sachet ng shabu mula kay Gaben sa halagang P300, sabi ni Supt. Heryl Bruno, hepe ng Malolos City Police. Magpapakilala na sana bilang pulis ang operatiba, pero tila nakutuban ng isang kasabwat ni Gaben ang operasyon kaya nagpaputok, ani Bruno. Dahil dito’y gumanti ang iba pang operatiba at napatay sa unang palitan sina Dela Cruz at Bernardo, habang nanakbo sina Gaben at Roberto, aniya. Sa isinagawang pagtugis ay pinaputukan rin nina Gaben at Roberto ang mga pulis, kaya gumanti ang mga alagad ng batas at napatay din ang dalawa, ani Bruno. Inaresto naman si Leoncio dahil naaktuhang bumibili ng shabu noong isagawa ang operasyon, aniya. Nasamsam sa pinangyarihan ang isang kalibre-.45 baril, tatlong improvised shotgun, sari-saring basyo ng bala, tatlong sachet na may P1,300 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu, isang sachet na may residue, mga drug paraphernalia, at ang buy-bust money.

