Bongbong binayaran na ang kabuuang P66M para sa protesta vs Robredo By Inquirer.net

NABAYARAN na ni dating senador Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang kabuuang P66 milyong hinihingi para sa kanyang protesta kontro Vice President Leni Robredo matapos bayaran ang karagdagang P30 milyon.

Nagbayad si Marcos ng dalawang tseke, isang P15 milyon at isang P15.2 milyon, matapos namang itakda ng Korte Sumprema na umuupo bilan Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) sa Hulyo 14, 2017 ang huling araw para siya magbayad.

Nauna nang intasan si Marcos ng PET na magbayad ng kabuuang P66,223,000 para sa 132,446 precincts na kasama sa kanyang election protest. Nagbayad siya ng inisyal na P36.2 milyon noong Abril 17.

