Palasyo dedma lang sa hindi pagkakaimbita kay DU30 sa G20 Summit sa Hamberg, Germany Bandera

DEDMA lang ang Palasyo matapos namang hindi imbitahan si Pangulong Duterte sa isinagawang G20 Summit sa Hamburg, Germany noong isang linggo sa kabila ng pagiging kasalukuyang chairman ng Pilipinas sa Association of Southeast Asean Nation (Asean). DEDMA lang ang Palasyo matapos namang hindi imbitahan si Pangulong Duterte sa isinagawang G20 Summit sa Hamburg, Germany noong isang linggo sa kabila ng pagiging kasalukuyang chairman ng Pilipinas sa Association of Southeast Asean Nation (Asean). Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na nag-lobby ang ibang lider ng mga bansa para sila makapunta sa G20 Summit at hindi rin inimbita. “The other thing that we need to understand, hindi talaga tipo ng Presidente na hihingi sya ng audience sa ganun, hindi ba? Ngayon, nagkataon lang din na pati prerogative actually ng G20 na sila ang mangingimbita hindi ba? Depende sa kanilang kagustuhan,” sabi ni Abella. Kabilang sa mga dumalo sa G20 Summit ay sina United States (US) President Donald Trump. “Nagkataon lang na, for example, yung head ng ASEAN at that particular time was also the head of APEC. So, naimbita sila. But hindi talaga…madaming sumasali dyan kasi na for example na gustong sumali. You know, hindi naman sila ganun kayaman, pero type lang maging… join,” ayon pa kay Abella. Idinagdag pa ni Abella na hindi naman kailangang ng Pilipinas sa isinagawang G20 Summit. “Hindi talaga istilo ng Presidente yun kasi kailangan nating itakbo ang sarili nating ekonomiya, itakbo natin yung sarili nating… yung lakad natin. Hindi naman kasi sa approval ng ibang tao yung ating pag-unlad. So, ang nangyayari actually is nilalakad ng ating Presidente yung ating pag-unlad. Tinututukan nya yung nandito, not necessarily na humihingi sya ng approval ng iba. Iba lang ang istilo lang talaga. And it seem to be working for us. And it is excellent, for example the economy is growing. But of course we the next step is we move on into the next step,” depensa pa ni Abella.

