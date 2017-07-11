Ex-MMDA chair Tolentino itinalagang Presidential Adviser on Pol. Affairs Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte si dating Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Francis Tolentino bilang bagong Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs. “Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointment Political Adviser, Office of the Political Adviser,” sabi ni Duterte sa appointment paper ni Tolentino.

Tumakbong senador si Tolentino sa ilalim ng partido ni Duterte sa nakaraang eleksiyon.

Matatandaang hinawakan ang posisyon ni dating Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs Ronald Llamas.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.