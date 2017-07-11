Rotating brownout sa Cebu magpapatuloy

MAGPAPATULOY ang rotating brown out sa Cebu dahil sa mababang power supply sa Visayas Grid.

Sinabi ni Anton Mari Perdices, Visayan Electric Company (Veco) chief operating officer, na tatagal ang rotational brownout sa Metro Cebu hanggang maging sapat ang suplay ng kuryente.

“Since we are all sharing the burden, we are going to make it one hour, at most one and a half, but that is rare,” sabi ni Perdices.

Idinagdag ni Perdices na nagsimula ang rotating brownout sa Metro Cebu noon pang Biyernes.

Inamin ni Perdices na wala pang kasiguruhan kung hanggang kailan ito tatagal dahil ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) ang siyang nagdidikta ng suplay ng kuryente sa mga power utilities.

Sinusuplayan ng Veco ang lungsod ng Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay at Naga, at mga bayan ng Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, at San Fernando.

“What happened on Monday was there was such a drop in the supply that we had to reset and start from the beginning,” sabi ni Perdices.

“There were some areas that had two power outages during the day, but those two were one hour each,” ayon pa kay Perdices.