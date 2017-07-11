P119M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Posibleng umabot sa P119 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 bukas ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa lumabas na winning number combination na 38-36-53-40-08-48 sa bola noong Lunes ng gabi. Umabot sa P114.97 milyon ang jackpot prize sa huling bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P200,000 ang isang mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P2,860 naman ang tinamaan ng 324 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 9,119 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

