PANOORIN: Rhian Ramos sa kanyang pagpapaseksi sa social media Bandera

“I’m not naman choosy about how much skin is involve, I’m choosy about kung paano siya iniimply.” Yan ang sey ni Rhian Ramos sa isang interview tungkol sa kanyang pagpapakita ng skin lately sa kanyang social media post. Lalong lalo na sa Instagram. Dagdag pa nya hindi siya bothered sa kanyang katawan at alam nya kung ano ang meron siya sa edad na 26. Panoorin ang kabuuang panayam dito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.