Christ our Shepherd

July 11, 2017 Tuesday

14th Week in Ordinary Time1st Reading:

Genesis 32:23-33

Gospel: Mt 9:32–38

Some people brought to Jesus a man who was dumb because he was possessed by a demon. When the demon was driven out, the dumb man began to speak. The crowds were astonished and said, “Nothing like this has ever been seen in Israel.” (But the Pharisees said, “He drives away demons with the help of the prince of demons.”)

Jesus went around all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom, and he cured every sickness and disease. When he saw the crowds he was moved with pity, for they were harassed and helpless like sheep without a shepherd.

Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is abundant but the workers are only few. Ask the master of the harvest to send workers to gather his harvest.”

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

Like a doctor making his rounds in a hospital, Jesus goes around towns and villages to heal the sick. Jesus, like any human being, also becomes tired but he never drives anyone away. Enemies try to dissuade people from coming to him by spreading the news that Jesus’ power comes from the evil one. Jesus’ love for the people eclipses all other considerations of self defense and preservation. Looking at how the people appear like sheep without a shepherd, Jesus no longer cares being hurt by false accusations and bad publicity. Truly Jesus is the Good Shepherd.

Unlike in certain countries of Europe where sheep were raised principally for their meat, sheep in Israel were raised for wool and milk and so were allowed to live longer than their counterparts in Europe. Consequently, sheep in Israel remained for many years with the shepherd. Naturally, shepherds developed compassion for their sheep.

Jesus too is a person of compassion. In today’s Gospel we read with how much compassion Jesus attends to the people because he sees them like sheep without a shepherd (Mt. 9:36). The length of time also creates a bond between shepherd and sheep to the effect that the two behave like they knew each other too long. Jesus too knows his flock so well. He says: “I know my sheep and my sheep know me” (John 10:14).

Jesus asks us to pray for more workers in the Church so that his ministry will continue. Praying includes doing something for the Church. It is not limited to extending financial help. One can either volunteer as lay minister, catechist, lectors, and choir members or offer their children to the service of the Church by encouraging them to enter the religious life. Let us support this Church. It is in this Church that Jesus’ ministry as Good Shepherd continues. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

