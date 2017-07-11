Kilalang singer plano na ring layasan ang talent manager

PARTING of ways is always painful.
That’s what we felt when we learned that a male singer left his manager. Nagpaalam na raw ang mang-aawit sa kanyang manager of many years.
Nagulat kami because we thought all along na maganda ang samahan nila, na leaving is not in the horizon.
The singer was good enough naman but definitely, his manager was able to pull all the strings to make him a standout.
He was a struggling artist then who left his first manager because wala itong nagawang magic sa kanyang career.
When his second manager took him into his wings, gumanda ang career niya.
Nakilala rin siya sa telebisyon and he even made a movie. Nag-theater pa siya upon the prodding of his manager. Ayaw kasi ng singer ang teatro. Ayaw niya ng disiplina.
Was the singer influenced by his manager’s other ward? We hope not.
Ang masakit dito, may rumor na the singer will jump fence to the kalabang manager. If that happens, mas mapupulaan ang singer.
You don’t do that. Otherwise, you’ll be ready for the consequences.
As we said, parting is always painful. You just don’t dump the years of perseverance ng manager mo, much less the effort to make you what you are now in showbiz.
Utang na loob. Hindi ‘yan nababayaran. It’s either you’re grateful or you’re not. No in between!!!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94