Iñigo Pascual may ‘kakambal’ na sikat na aktos sa Indonesia

WE don’t know if Iñigo Pascual, Piolo Pascual’s son, is aware na meron siyang kamukhang guy sa Indonesia. We’ve seen the photos of Leo Consul sa social media at malaki nga ang pagkakahawig nito sa anak ni Papa P. Sikat pala ang guy sa Indonesian television dahil lumabas na siya sa ilang soap opera at naging host ng The Voice Kids Indonesia. Baka pati si Piolo ay magulat kapag nakita niya kung gaano kahawig ang Indonesian star sa kanyang anak na si Iñigo. May nagbiro pa ngang netizen na baka raw hindi lang alam ni Papa P ng nagkaroon siya ng anak noon sa isang Indonesian at si Leo Consul ang naging bunga nu’n?

