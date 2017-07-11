Tumbok Karera Tips, July 11, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (10) Sizzling Hot; TUMBOK – (9) This Time; LONGSHOT – (8) Play It Safe

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Humble Submission; TUMBOK – (1) Chocolate Brownies; LONGSHOT – (5) Saint Tropez

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Venice; TUMBOK – (3) Navy Cut; LONGSHOT – (2) Here And Beyond

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Song Of Songs; TUMBOK – (3) Premo Jewel; LONGSHOT – (4) Hookbung Dagat

Race 5 : PATOK – (3) Tricky Tris; TUMBOK – (4) Promise; LONGSHOT – (5) Real Value

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) More Or Less; TUMBOK – (2) Wolf Of Wallstreet; LONGSHOT – (6) Sama Sama

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Sharp As Ever; TUMBOK – (3) Cat’s Regal; LONGSHOT – (11) Super Spicy

