Charo Santos mas naging palaban sa buhay, inaayos na ang pamana sa mga anak at apo

MAS naging daring at adventurous pa raw si Charo Santos-Concio sa pagharap sa mga challanges ng buhay. Mula raw nang mag-retire siya bilang presidente ng ABS-CBN ay mas ginanahan pa raw siyang sumubok ng mga bagay na hindi pa niya ginagawa sa buong buhay niya.

Sa ginanap na presscon kamakailan ng Sun Life Financial para sa bago nitong ad campaign na Sun Smarter Life kung saan si Charo nga ang napiling brand ambassador, sinabi ng Maalaala Mo Kaya host na hindi dapat maging balakid ang edad para gawin ang mga bagay na mas makakapagpasaya sa atin.

Pahayag ni Ms. Charo, “Nag-enjoy ako mag-parasailing sa Boracay, nagpe-paint na rin ako ngayon, I just launched my leadership book, entitled ‘My Journey’, I met with some of our kababayans in different parts of the country to listen to their stories, this was part of MMK’s 25th year anniversary celebration and of course I went back to acting.”

Dugtong pa niya, “You know, who says 60 is retirement age, no one really retires, it’s a new life, there’s a lot of new adventures, and I still continue to dream, but the dreams are not so much about me na, but for my loved ones, my children most especially and my grand children. After all I worked hard all my life for my children they are my true inspiration.”

Sey pa ng award-winning actress, mas iniisip na niya ngayon ang mga mahal niya sa buhay more than herself, pero siyempre, kailangang ma-enjoy din niya ang lahat ng mga pinagpaguran niya sa loob ng maraming taon.

“Siguro po, there’s also a sense of serenity and calmness that comes with retirement. I’m open to trying a lot of new things and I get to face my fears. Mas naging daring ako ngayon, and more adventurous when it comes to my perspective in life.

“I live everyday and savor each day as it were my last. And so, all the fruits of my hard earned work are really meant to be a legacy to my children and my grandchildren, gusto ko pong makita na komportable ang maging buhay ng mga anak ko, ng mga apo ko ay makapag-aral at makapagtapos, makamit nila ang kanilang mga pangarap.

“And I think all the assets that I have acquired through the years, can best be enjoyed by my loved ones if I plan about this efficiently and it is through the ‘leaving legacy’ of Sun Smarter Life, na pwede ring pagkatiwalaan ng bawat Filipino,” pahayag pa ni Ms. Charo.

Ayon kay Charo, ang Sun Smarter Life ang siyang tutulong sa mga tulad niya para maprotektahan ang mga pamanang iiwanan para sa mga mahal natin sa buhay.

“These are not simply assets but my pamana for my children and apos. This is why estate planning is very important to me. Thankfully, I have this Smarter Life to help me ensure that mo matter what happens, my loved ones will be well taken care of and will not be burdened with estate taxes,” paliwanag pa ng MMK host.

Sabi pa ni Charo, “Mas magiging panatag kayo sa Sun Smarter Life. Hindi n’yo na poproblemahin ang pagbabayad ng tax sa maiiwan n’yong pamana. It also gives me peace of mind knowing that when my time comes, my assets will efficiently be transferred to my family.”