Sanya, Rocco wala nang arte-arte sa maseselang eksena By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAGSIMULA na kahapon ang bagong afternoon serye ng GMA na Haplos at in fairness, naging mainit naman ang pagtanggap ng Kapuso viewers sa reunion series nina Sanya Lopez at Rocco Nacino. Talagang tinutukan ng fans ang tambalang SanRo o RocSan sa pilot episode ng Haplos at puro positive feedbacks ang nabasa namin sa social media patungkol sa nasabing

serye.

Asahan na nga ang pag-level up nina Sanya at Rocco sa Haplos dahil mas daring at mas palaban na ang dalawa sa mga maseselang eksena bilang sina Angela at Gerald. Promise ng dalawa, pilot week pa lang ay marami na agad pasabog at mga nakakakilig na eksenang dapat abangan. Kaya gawin n’yo nang meryenda araw-araw ang Haplos sa GMA Afternoon Prime pagkatapos ng Impostora. Kasama rin dito sina Thea Tolentino, Pancho Magno at marami pang iba.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.