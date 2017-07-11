MLFTS nina Jennylyn at Gil pampa-good vibes ng Pinoy Bandera

TULOY-TULOY pa rin ang mga nakakakilig at nakaka-in love na eksena sa paboritong pampa-good vibes ng bayan, ang Pinoy version ng hit Korean series na My Love From The Star. Mas tumitindi na ang mga eksena nina Steffi (Jennylyn Mercado) at Matteo (Gil Cuerva) ngayong na-fall na ang binatang alien sa sosyalera ngunit nakakatuwang celebrity. Ayon kina Gil at Jen, maraming-marami pang dapat abangan ang mga manonood sa MLFTS kaya huwag nahuwag daw kayong bibitiw. Siguradong masa-shock daw ang Kapuso viewers sa mga bagong twist and turn ng kuwento. Magtagumpay kaya si Jackson Libredo (Gabby Eigenmann) sa masamang balak niya kina Steffi at Matteo? Napapanood pa rin ang My Love From The Star sa GMA Telebabad pagkatapos ng Mulawin vs Ravena.

