Maute gumagamit ng mga child warrior-AFP

KINUMPIRMA ni Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla ang paggamit ng teroristang grupong Maute ng mga bata sa pakikipaglaban sa Marawi.

“We continuously get disturbing narratives from escapees that children as well as hostages are being employed in the firefight,” sabi ni Padilla. Idinagdag ni Padilla na gagawin ng militar ang lahat para mailigtas ang mga natitirang sibilyan na naiipit pa rin sa gitna ng gera.

Sinabi pa ni Padilla na aabot pa sa 80 hanggang 100 miyembro ng Maute, kasama na ang mga menor-de-edad, ang nananatili sa Marawi.

Samantala, sinabi ni Padilla na nasimulan na ang pagtaya sa pinsalang idinulot ng bakbakan sa Marawi.

“Yung damage assessment, May kaunti pong nasimulan. Pero hindi po ito ‘yung full damage assessment na gagawin,” ayon pa kay Padilla.

Idinagdag pa ni Padilla na sinimulan nang buuin ang mga tent na titirhan ng mga sibilyang naipit sa bakbakan.

