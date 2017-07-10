Napatay na tropa ng gobyerno umabot na sa 89 By Klariza Gabrido Bandera Intern

UMABOT na sa 89 na tropa ng gobyerno ang napatay sa patuloy na operasyon kontra teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City.

Sa isang briefing, idinagdag ni Communications Assistant Secretary Marie Banaag na nasa kabuuang 379 miyembro naman ng Maute ang nasawi.

Ayon pa kay Banaag, nananatili sa 39 sibilyan ang napatay ng Maute.

Umabot naman sa 1,723 sibilyan ang nailigtas ng tropa ng pamahalaan.

“We have the continuing significant development in the ongoing organization of the Interagency Task Force Bangon Marawi. The IATF Bangon Marawi is responsible to prepare and undertake the comprehensive plan for the early recovery and rehabilitation of the city,” sabi ni Banaag.

