Lawak ng pinsala ng 6.5 magnitude sa Ormoc inalam ng Palasyo

DUMALAW ang mga miyembro ng Gabinete sa Ormoc City para personal na alamin ang lawak ng pinsalang dulot ng 6.5 magnitude na lindol na tumama sa Leyte noong Huwebes.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na nakipagpulong ang mga kinatawan ng pambansang pamahalaan sa mga lokal na opisyal.

Idinagdag ni Abella na personal na nagpasalamat si Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres kay Pangulong Duterte sa mabilis na pagresponde ng pamahalaan sa Ormoc.

“A full complement of Cabinet Secretaries and representatives met with local government officials in quick response to the emergency caused by the 6.5 magnitude earthquake whose epicenter was Jaro/Ormoc, Leyte,” sabi ni Abella.

Sinabi pa ni Abella na sinalubong ni Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez ang mga miyembro ng Gabinete sa pamumuno ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

“Mayor Gomez, along with Kananga Municipality Mayor Rowena Codilla, gave briefings on their respective stuations. It was determined that Ormoc City, along with Kananga, a Leyte municipality, would be declared under a state of calamity,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Ayon pa kay Abella, sinuri rin ng National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) ang sitwasyon ng suplay ng kuryente sa lugar.

“A full report will be submitted to the President by Secretary Lorenzana. Congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez, appreciated the swift response of President Duterte through his Cabinet. She said, ‘We get him…and we love him’”, dagdag ni Abella.