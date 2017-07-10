7 pasahero na papuntang Malaysia pinigil sa NAIA dahil sa koneksyon sa Maute Group Inquirer

PINIGIL sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) ang pitong pasahero na papunta sana ng Malaysia dahil sa pagkakaugnay sa teroristang grupong Maute.

Sinabi ni Red Mariñas, Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) port operations division chief sa NAIA, na pasakay sana ang mga suspek ng Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 499, na paalis ng NAIA Terminal 3 papuntang Kuala Lumpur ganap na alas-2:10 ng hapon ng sila ay maharang sa immigration departure area dahil sa kanilang apelyidong Maute. Base sa kanilang boarding pass, kinilala ang mga pasahero na sina Ashary Maute, Yasser Maute, Abdulrahman Maute, Al Nizar Maute, Abdulcahar Maute, Acmali Mawiyag at Mawiyag Cota. Iniimbestigahan ang mga hindi pinaalis na mga pasahero ng mga miyembro ng Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) sa opisina ng BI sa NAIA Terminal 3, ayon kay Mariñas. Umalis ang Cebu Pacific ng Maynila ganap na alas-2:15 ng hapon.

