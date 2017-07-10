Extension ng ML pwedeng hilingin ni DU30 sa SONA

Maaari umano na sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address hilingin ni Pangulong Duterte sa Kongreso ang pagpapalawig ng Martial law sa Mindanao.

Ayon kay Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque, sa araw ng SONA ay magkasama ang mga senador at kongresista na makikinig sa talumpati ni Duterte.

“If I’m the President or the leadership, which I’m not, I’ll do it (ask for an extension) during the SONA. Because they (lawmakers) are already together and there is no prohibition [in the Constitution],” ani Roque.

Sinabi ni Roque na maituturing na ‘joint session’ ito ng Senado at Kamara de Representantes.

Sa ilalim ng Konstitusyon, hanggang 60 araw lamang ang itatagal ng martial law at maaari lamang itong palawigin o kanselahin sa pamamagitan ng Kongreso.

Kailangan lamang ng simple majority upang maaprubahan ito.

Ayon kay Roque, maaaring hindi na hintayin ng Pangulo na hilingin na palawigin ang martial law.

“The ball is on the hands of the President when he wants to do it. He doesn’t have to wait for the expiration on the 24th. He can do it now,” ani Roque. “Then he should submit the report before the 24th if he wants to take advantage of the SONA and the joint session.”