De Lima isinulong ang drug test sa mga kulungan sa harap ng muling pamamayagpag ng droga

NAGHAIN si Sen. Leila de Lima ng resolusyon na naglalayong magsagawa ng mandatory at hindi inihahayag na drug test para sa mga preso at mga jail guard.
“With this measure, it is envisioned that our detention facilities and correctional institutions shall finally be rid of the scourge of illegal drugs,” sabi ni de Lima sa isang pahayag.
Ito’y matapos inamin ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang pamamayagpag ng ilegal na droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP) sa kabila ng kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga.
“Reports that our penal institutions are at the crux of the illegal drugs trade in the country are not new,” sabi ni de Lima sa kanyang Senate Bill (SB) No. 1496 o Drug-Free Prisons Act of 2017.
