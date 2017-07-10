P133M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P133 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito bukas ng gabi.

Ito ay matapos na hindi tamaan ang P128 milyong jackpot prize sa bola noong Linggo ng gabi, ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Walang tumama sa winning number combination na 45-21-16-20-38-29. Umabot sa P128.7 milyon ang halaga ng jackpot prize sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P131,260 ang walong mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,670 ang 503 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P10 taya ng 11,863 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

