Malalakas na aftershock ramdam pa rin sa Leyte

Nakararamdam ng malalakas na aftershock ang mga taga Leyte matapos ang magnitude 6.5 lindol noong Huwebes.

Kahapon, naitala ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ang magnitude 5.4 na aftershock sa Ormoc City.

Ang sentro nito ay 15 kilometro sa silangan ng Ormoc at may lalim na anim na kilometro.

Nagresulta ito sa Intensity VI sa Ormoc City. Intensity V sa Kananga, Leyte. Intensity IV sa Mayorga, Leyte, Tacloban City at Mandaue City.

Intensity III na sa Loay at Jagna, Bohol at Cebu City. Intensity II naman sa Lapu-Lapu City; Cadiz City sa Negros Occidental.

Inaasahan ng Phivolcs na may pinsala ang pagyanig na ito.

Sinabi naman ni Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas na kailangang isama ang mga youth organization sa national disaster risk reduction policy body.

Inihain ni Vargas ang House bill 1379 upang maamyendahan ang Philippine Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 at marinig ang boses ng mga kabataan sa pamamagitan ng National Youth Commission.

“The NYC Chairperson shall be the voice for the concerns, proposals and interests of the Filipino Youth. He shall act as a sounding board for the youth, on disaster prevention, promotion education, rescue and rehabilitation, among others,” ani Vargas.

Sinabi ni Vargas na makabubuti kung maisasama ang mga kabataan sa paghahanda sa mga parating na kalamidad gaya ng bagyo at lindol.

“Our youth sector, specifically, serves as beacons of hope and catalysts of action. Our schools often become depositories of donation and efficient centers for packing and deployment of relief goods. There is never a dearth of willing volunteers,” dagdag pa ng solon.