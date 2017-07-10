2 lumundag sa gusali dahil sa lindol sa Ormoc By John Roson Bandera

Nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala ang dalawang lalaki matapos lumundag mula sa gusali, sa kasagsagan ng panic na dulot ng lindol na yumanig sa Ormoc City at iba pang bahagi ng Visayas Lunes ng umaga. Isinugod sina Alexander Balang, 45, at Edgar Tabaco, 46, sa ospital para bigyan ng atensyong medikal, sabi ni Supt. Ma. Elma Delos Santos, tagapagsalita ng Ormoc City Police. Nag-panic ang dalawa noong kasagsagan ng lindol, kaya lumundag mula sa ikalawang palapag ng Pongos Hotel sa Bonifacio st., sabi ni Delos Santos sa isang text message. Sina Balang at Tabaco ay kapwa residente ng Baesa, Quezon City, at nakikituloy sa naturang hotel, aniya. Dinala ng mga kawani ng Philippine National Red Cross ang dalawa sa Ormoc Doctor’s Hospital, kung saan napag-alaman na wala silang matinding pinsalang tinamo, ani Delos Santos. Niyanig ng magnitude-5.4 lindol ang Ormoc alas-9:41 ng umaga. Naitala sa lungsod ang lakas na Intensity 6, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Nagdulot ng takot sa mga residente ang pagyanig, na naganap ilang araw lang matapos ang magnitude-6.5 na lindol na tumama sa iba-ibang bahagi ng Leyte kabilang ang Ormoc, noong Huwebes. Matatandaan na sa unang lindol ay maraming bahay at imprastruktura ang napinsala, habang may dalawang nasawi at mahigit 200 nasugatan. Ang magnitude-5.4 na lindol sa Ormoc ay itinuturing na “aftershock” ng naunang lindol sa Leyte, ayon sa PHIVOLCS.

