Jolina naaksidente, isinugod sa ospital

ISINUGOD sa ospital ang aktres na si Jolina Magdangal matapos maaksidente ang sinasakyan niyang van sa Quezon City Lunes ng madaling araw. Ayon sa report ng Quezon City Police District, sakay si Jolina ng Mitsubishi Montero Sport at bumabaybay sa East Avenue, nang huminto ito sa traffic light sa tapat ng Philippine Heart Center ala- 1:30 ng umaga, at matumbok ng isang Nissan Urvan, na minamaneho naman ng isang Peter Sevilla. Sa lakas ng pagkakabunggo, sira ang likurang bahagi ng sasakyan ng aktres at maging ang unahang bahagi ng Nissan Urvan. Dahil dito, isinugod si Jolina sa St. Luke’s Medical Center habang si Sevilla ay dinala sa East Avenue Medical Center para mabigyang lunas. Patungo sana si Jolina at mister nito na si Mark Escueta sa airport nang maganap ang aksidente.

