PH dragon boat team naka-3 gintong medalya sa Taiwan

PH dragon boat team photo courtesy of PCKDBF president Jonne Go

NAGWAGI ng tatlong gintong medalya ang Philippine Canoe Kayak and Dragon Boat Federation (PCKDF) dragon boat team kabilang pa ang pagtala ng bagong pinakamabilis na oras sa buong mundo sa 20-seater men’s 200 meters Linggo sa ginanap na 2017 Taiwan International Dragon Boat Championships sa Taichung, Taiwan.

Hindi lamang nasungkit ng kasalukuyang world champion na Pilipinas ang ginto kundi natabunan pa sa itinala nito na 40.16 segundo ang dating itinala ng koponan na standard na 41 segundo sa paglahok sa 2014 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships sa Poznan, Poland.

“I had been challenging them to break their world record in every race. All the hard work of training twice a day finally paid off,” sabi ni PCKDF head coach Len Escollante na matagal na hinintay na ma-break ang kanilang hawak na world record bago na lamang inalis ang pagkadismaya ng Philippine dragon boat team.

Isinagawa ng mga Pilipino paddlers ang pagtala ng bagong rekord sa semifinals ng 20-seater men’s 200 meters sa pamumuno nina Daniel Ortega at Roger Masbate kung saan hindi inalintana ng koponan ang mababaw na tubig tungo sa pagtala ng record sa Fulu River.

Hindi nasayang ang hamon ni Escollante kahit nawalan ito ng $200 kay Ortega sa kanilang pustahan.

Una naman nagwagi sa paggiya ni drummer Patricia Ann Bustamante at steersman Christian Burgos ang koponan ng gintong medalya sa 200 meter 10-seater at 20-seater bago ang pagwawagi sa men’s 500m 10-seater.

“This is essentially the start of our preparations for the world championships and the Asian Games next year,” sabi naman ni Philippine Canoe Kayak Federation president Jonne Go.

Nagsilbing inspirasyon din sa mga Pinoy paddlers ang pagbibigay dito ng standing ovation ng mga nakapanood sa pagtala ng record feat na 40.48 segundo sa 200m big boat finale sa pagbigo sa Fitness Factory (43.57) at Ludong Township (47.01) na kapwa mula Taiwan.

“We’re really after the clockings. Our next goal is to break the 39-second barrier this year and hopefully aim for 38 seconds prior to the Asian Games,” sabi ni Escollante sa koponan na matatandaang nagwagi rin ng tatlong ginto sa ICF world championships noong nakaraang taon sa Moscow, Russia.

Naorasan ang Pilipinas ng 53.84 segundo para biguin ang host Taiwan (54.30) at Hong Kong (54.80) sa 200m small boat bago kinolekta ang ikatlong ginto sa 500m small boat sa itinalang oras na 2 minuto at 22 segundo.

Nakatulong ni Escollante ang mga assistant coaches na sina Mark Jhon Frias at Ricky Sardena kasama ang team captain na si Fernan Dungan, Hermie Macaranas, Alex Generalo, Ojay Fuentes, John Paul Selencio, Jordan De Guia, Raymart Nevado, Lee Robin Santos, Jonathan Ruz at Franc Feliciano.

Kasama rin sa koponan na suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission sina Fernan Dungan, Oliver Manaig, Christian Urso, Lester Delos Santos, Jerome Solis, Kim Gabriel Borromeo, Robert Pantaleon, Jericho Noay, John James Pelagio, Christian Macayan, Arche Baylosis, Ryan Vidal at Roger Manlangit.