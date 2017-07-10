Toto Natividad saludo kay Coco, naibalik ang aksyon sa Pinas By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

SAMANTALA, nagpapasalamat naman ang direktor ng “Double Barrel” na si Toto Natividad kay Coco Martin dahil naging daan nga ang serye nitong Ang Probinsyano sa pagbabalik ng action genre sa local showbiz. “Nakakatuwa talaga na mabigyan ulit ng pagkakataon na maibalik muli ang pelikulang aksyon. Matagal itong napahinga at ipinagdasal ko na mabuhay ulit,” ani direk Toto. “Siyempre nakakatuwa ang ginagawa talaga ni Coco Martin na buhayin talaga ang action kaya mabuhay siya bilang new breed of action star,” dagdag ni direk.

