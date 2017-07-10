Gabby Eigenmann in love na rin sa K-magic Bandera

MUKHANG naimpluwensyahan na rin ng K-magic ang Kapuso actor na si Gabby Eigenmann. Kung titingnan kasi ang Instagram page ni Gabby, feel na feel mong bahagi na rin ng kanyang sistema ang Korean culture dahil panay nga ang pose nito ng heart sign using his two fingers. Recently, dalawang photos na ng My Love From The Star actor ang ganito ang tema kasama ang ilang Kapuso stars like Glaiza de Castro, Winwyn Marquez and Kiko Estrada. Hindi mo masisisi si Gabby kung ma-in love na rin siya sa Korean culture dahil nga sa kanilang GMA Telebabad series, ang Pinoy version ng K-drama hit na My Love From The Star na pinagbibidahan nina Jennylyn Mercado at Gil Cuerva. Si Gabby ang gumaganap na kontrabida sa serye na siyang nagpapahirap sa mga karakter nina Jen at Gil bilang sina Steffi at Matteo. In fairness, kahit daw masama ang role niya sa MLFTS, hindi naman siya masyadong bina-bash ng viewers. Sa pagpapatuloy ng kuwento ng MLFTS, marami pa kayong dapat abangan na mga eksena na siguradong ikaka-shock n’yo, lalo na kapag nabuking na ang mga sikreto ng mga taong kaaway nina Steffi at Matteo. But of course, gabi-gabi pa ring nagdadala ng good vibes at kilig overload ang tambalang JennyGil na mahal na mahal ng mga Kapuso viewers. Kaya huwag nang bibitaw sa My Love From The Star na napapanood gabi-gabi sa GMA Telebabad after Mula-win vs Ravena.

