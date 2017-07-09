P500K sa Oplan Galugad sa Bilibid ibinulsa? By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi umano lahat ng pera at alahas na nakumpiska sa Oplan Galugad ng Bureau of Customs ang ibinigay sa gobyerno. Ayon sa ulat ng Commission on Audit nakakumpiska ang Galugad Team ng P2.13 milyon noong 2016 at ang PNP Special Action Force ng P1.52 milyon. Pero hindi umano ng lahat ay naibigay sa Cashier ng BuCor. “The confiscated moneys totaling P3,658,479.10 was short by P502,180,” saad ng ulat ng COA. Mayroon din umanong mga alahas na nakumpiska ng Oplan Galugad team mula sa mga preso ang hindi naibigay sa pangangalaga ng Cashier. “In addition, several jewelries such as necklace, bracelet, pendant and ring were also confiscated by the OPLAN GALUGAD team from various inmates,” dagdag pa ng ulat. “Verification showed that only one piece of necklace and bracelet were turned over by the GALUGAD Team to the Cashier.” Inirekomenda ng COA na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang BuCor upang mahanap ang nawawalang pera at mga alahas at maparusahan ang nagkasala.

