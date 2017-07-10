Rico J tanggal na sa concert nina Hajji, Rey at Marco

NGAYON higit namin napagtanto kung bakit every concert producer’s favorite ang mahusay na singer na si Erik Santos who also dabbles in directing shows.

Batay sa mga kuwentong nakakarating sa amin, hindi magiging isang malaking isyu para kay Erik kung magkanong halaga ang katumbas ng kanyang performance. Although SOP naman na dumadaan ang sinumang producer na gustong kumuha ng kanyang serbisyo sa kanyang manager, Erik accords his contacts a high sense of respect.

Ito ang dahilan kung bakit sa pangalawang pagkakataon ay nagkainteres na naman ang Lucky Koi Productions (nina Tita Lily at Tito Henry Chua at ilan pa nilang business associates) in mounting “OPM Icons” kung saan bukod sa special guest si Erik ay siya rin ang director nito.

May pre-sold factor ang nasabing pagtatanghal na magaganap sa Sept. 2, alas otso ng gabi sa The Theatre sa Solaire Resorts & Casino what with its formidable lineup na kinabibilangan nina—in no particular order—Rey Valera, Marco Sison at Hajji Alejandro kasama sina Erik at Angeline Quinto.

This is Erik’s second concert na ipinrodyus ng Lucky Koi, na pinakiusapan ding mag-perform at agad pumayag without much hassle.

Maitatanong lang: hindi ba’t the original plan was to cast Rico J. Puno along the three iconic OPM artists, anyare? Kung nagkataon, that would be watching four separate major concerts in one, idagdag pa ang puwersa nina Erik at Angeline.

Pero sabi naman ng nakausap naming concert aficionado, “Kina Hajji, Marco at Rey, eh, tatayo na ang palabas. Okey lang kahit hindi kasali si Rico J.”

Dinig kasi nami’y Rico J. cannot make it as he’s under the weather, baka mahirapan din siyang ikundisyon ang kanyang boses.

Besides, weather-weather din lang ‘yan.