10,000 ticket para sa Bieber concert sold out sa loob ng 35 minuto Inquirer

NAGLAHONG parang bula sa loob lamang ng 35 minuto ang tickets para sa September 30 concert ni Justin Bieber. Ito ay matapos magpalabas ng presale tickets ang Smart communications, ang sponsor ng Bieber concert, para sa mga subscribers nito kasama ang mga Beliebers Fan Club. Sa loob lamang umano ng 35 minuto, kabuuang 10,000 tickets ang agad-agad na nabenta, ayon sa concert’s promoter ng MMI. Kaninang umaga naman nagpalabas ng advance selling of tickets para naman sa general public. Samantala, inihahanda na rin ng management ng concert’s venue, ang 55,000- capacity Philippine Arena, ang lugar lalo na ang parking para sa mga manonood. Nangako rin ito na mas paiigihin ang traffic system sa pamamagitan nang paglalagay ng tatlong entrance-exit points. May 1,000 traffic enforcer ang magppapatrolya sa grounds.

