6 na bihag pinatay ng teroristang Maute matapos tumangging makipaglaban

PINATAY ng teroristang grupong Maute ang anim na bihag nito matapos tumangging makipaglaban sa tropa ng gobyerno, ayon sa militar.

Sinabi ni Lt. Col. Christopher Tampus, commander ng 1st Infantry Battalion ng Philippine Army na ibinahagi ang impormasyon kaugnay ng pagpatay ng tatlong bihag na nakatakas mula sa Maute.

“That’s what the gunmen inside are doing. They are forcing their hostages to take arms against our troops. We talked to three hostages, and that’s what they relayed to us,” sabi ni Tampus.

Idinagdag ni Tampus na binabaril ng mga bihag ang mga nagpapatrolyang tropa ng gobyerno sa Lake Lanao.

“They were forced to do that. Six of the hostages were shot and killed infront of them that’s why they can’t do anything but follow the orders given to them,” dagdag ni Tampus.

Nakatalaga ang grupo ni Tampus para protektahan ang city hall, tinatayang 250 metro lamang ang layo mula sa sentro ng bakbakan.

“The enemy’s resistance continues, but they have no more automatic fire… The resistance usually comes from snipers with grenade launcher fires,” ayon pa kay Tampus.

Sinabi ni Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, Joint Task Force Marawi spokesman, na tinatayang 300 sibilyan at mga bihag ang nananatili sa sentro ng bakbakan.

Idinagdag ni Herrera na umabot na sa 1,722 sibilyan ang naililigtas ng mga tropa ng gobyerno simula pa noong Mayo 23.