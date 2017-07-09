Pinas pasok sa paramihan ng internet users sa mundo

Kabilang ang Pilipinas sa 20 bansa na may pinakamataas na bilang ng mga internet users sa mundo.

Ayon kay Makati City rep. Luis Campos Jr., ang bansa ay ika-15 sa 20 bansa na gumagamit ng internet. Umaabot ito sa 54 milyon o 52 porsyento ng populasyon.

“There’s no question a growing number of Filipinos are relying increasingly on the Internet not only for communication, information, education and entertainment, but also to earn a living by selling goods and services, to shop and to perform financial transactions – from banking to paying bills,” ani Campos.

Kaya dapat umanong paganahin ang internet service ng bansa.

“This is why Congress has to be highly responsive in classifying Internet service as a basic telecommunications service. This way, regulators can actually do their job, and assure every Filipino greater access to superior Internet services, including accelerating connection speeds,” ani Campos.

Nangunguna sa paramihan ng paggamit ng internet ang China (731.4 milyon), India (462.1 milyon), Estados Unidos (286.9 milyon), Brazil (139.1 milyon) at Indonesia (132.7 milyon), ayon sa Internet World Stats.

Inihain ni Campos ang panukala upang maisama sa basic communication service ang internet at magkaroon ng ngipin ang National Telecommunication Commission sa mga telecommunication companies.

“We have to enable the NTC to effectively protect and advance the rights and welfare of Internet users,” ani Campos.

Ang internet service sa kasalukuyan ay nasa kategoryang value added services lamang kaya hindi maigiit ng NTC ang pagkakaroon ng minimum standard sa serbisyong ito.